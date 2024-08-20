Local

OHP cracks down on drivers ignoring Move Over Law

By April Hill

Driver hits car while OHP Trooper is conducting traffic stop (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

TULSA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol launched their week-long campaign called “Make Our Shoulders Safe Again.”

The law requires drivers to move over, or slow down if you can’t move over, for any vehicle with flashing lights.

OHP has posted several videos and pictures on social media showing multiple incidents where troopers were crashed into while making a traffic stop.

Trooper Russell Calicoat says he’s been crashed into six times during traffic stops.

OHP says they will not be giving out warnings during this campaign and the fine for breaking this law is $1,000.

