OHP arrests two people wanted in connection to murder investigation

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said they took a man and a woman who were wanted in connection with a murder investigation into custody on Tuesday.

According to OHP, just after 1:00 p.m., a trooper said they spotted a car they believed was stolen and potentially connected to the two wanted people.

The trooper saw the car near Sapulpa and reported that a man was driving the car and two women were inside as passengers.

“Prior information indicated that the driver and at least one of the passengers were wanted for accessory to murder,” OHP said in a Facebook post.

OHP said the drivers sped away from the area and led the trooper on a chase through several rural country roads in the northwest area of Sapulpa.

Using a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TV) maneuver, the trooper said they were able to safely stop the suspect’s car and take everyone inside it into custody.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Colton Beisly, and one of the passengers was identified as 37-year-old Elizabeth McLendon.

The other passenger was released by law enforcement.

Beisly and McLendon were booked into the Creek County Jail and are set to be taken to Oklahoma County to face accessory to murder charges, according to OHP.

At this time, OHP said the incident is still under investigation.