OHP: 14-year-old boy and 39-year-old man dead after double drowning at Keystone Lake

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to a double drowning at Keystone Lake on Thursday.

The drownings occurred in Appalachia Bay on Keystone Lake.

OHP said a 14-year-old male was swimming in the Appalachia Bay Area and began to struggle. A 39-year-old male, believed to be his father, went into the water to rescue him.

Neither of them resurfaced. They were recovered by the OHP Dive Team.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene by Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Investigators.