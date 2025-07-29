OG&E to donate $130,000 to nonprofits across service area

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — As part of Home Energy Aid Month and the rise of summer temperatures, OG&E has announced new utility bill assistance funding to support customers in need of help.

The OGE Energy Corp. Foundation is donating $130,000 to five nonprofits across its service area, Oklahoma and western Arkansas, to help customers pay their utility bills. The funding will go to the following organizations:

Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency , serving Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Payne, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

, serving Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Payne, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties. Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council , Inc., serving western Arkansas communities.

, Inc., serving western Arkansas communities. Homeless Alliance , serving the Oklahoma City metro

, serving the Oklahoma City metro KIBOIS Eastern Oklahoma Community Action Agency , serving Haskell, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties.

, serving Haskell, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Society of St. Vincent de Paul, serving Ada, Harrah, McLoud, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Oklahoma City, Purcell, Sulphur and Yukon.

“The hot summer months can create financial difficulties for some of our more vulnerable neighbors,” said Kelli Hayward Walsh, OG&E Community Outreach & Engagement Manager. “Through our nonprofit partnerships and grants, bill assistance programs and energy-saving tools, we’re committed to standing by our customers and helping them keep the lights on.”

OG&E also has several aid programs to assist other qualifying customers, such as Silver Energy program for customers over 65 years old, energy efficiency programs that provide customers with upgrades to their homes like attic insulation, Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) that gives qualifying customers a $13 a month credit and the Lend-a-Hand program which allows OG&E customers to donate money to those who need help paying a bill.