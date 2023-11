BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred at the new Osage Casino in Bartlesville Tuesday morning.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said a tribal officer responded to an incident involving a possible theft at the new casino off Highway 60.

Virden added that the incident ended in the officer shooting a suspect, with a possible fatality.

There is a police presence on the scene at the casino.