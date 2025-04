The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the bridge over the Fort Gibson Dam is closed until further notice.

The SH-251A bridge is located on the Wagoner and Cherokee County lines. ODOT said the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers made a critical finding along the bridge, but didn’t detail what the finding was.

ODOT is working to determine if the bridge can be repaired and reopened before a replacement project scheduled to begin in 2026.