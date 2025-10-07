ODOT approves lower speed limits for Highway 67 in Glenpool where 9-year-old boy died in crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation approved new, lower speed limits for a section of State Highway 67 where a 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Glenpool.

In September, a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 67 near Warrior Road caused the death of 9-year-old Talyn Bain.

The crash sparked a large number of Glenpool residents and state lawmakers to demand change on the stretch of road where 15% of all accidents in the City of Glenpool reportedly happen.

The City of Glenpool and ODOT held a meeting last month to discuss ways to improve road safety in the area. At the time, Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson said ODOT would have its safety study completed by Oct. 6.

Now, Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson said signs lowering the speed limit on Highway 67 from 65 to 45 mph from Highway 75 to nearly Peoria will be going up as soon as Monday afternoon.

The 45 mph zone will stretch through the Elwood, Warrior Road, and Broadway intersections with Highway 67 in Glenpool.

Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson shared the following statement in part:

“On behalf of the citizens in Glenpool, I want to thank ODOT, State Sen. Gollihare, and State Rep. Banning for their efforts to make driving in Glenpool safer for everyone.”