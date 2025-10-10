ODOT announces winners of snowplow naming contest

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation turned to school kids to name their snowplows.
ODOT said nearly 400 names were submitted and more than 2,100 votes were cast statewide.
The winning names will appear on ODOT’s online snowplow tracker.
“We were so impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm Oklahoma students showed in this contest,” said Caitlyn Carolus, contest manager and ODOT Traffic Operations Center Program Manager. “Our crews work long hours in tough winter conditions to keep highways safe for the traveling public, and this contest is a fun way to recognize their dedication while connecting students and families to the important work they do.”
The public selected 24 winning names, three from each of ODOT’s eight field districts:
District 1
Plowabunga – Eugene, 9th Grade
Salty Susie – Brandi, 5th Grade
Scoop There It Is – Josie, 1st Grade
District 2
Lil Snow Peep – Palmer, Kindergarten
Holy Plow – Damon, 6th Grade
Snowy McPlowface – Stephen, 1st Grade
District 3
Sled Zeppelin – Azaria, 3rd Grade
Plowasaurus Rex – Parker, Kindergarten
Plowy McPlowface – Juno, 12th Grade
District 4
Clearopathra – Toni, 9th Grade
Snowbegone Kenobi – William, 6th Grade
Workin’ Snowvertime – Trevor, 12th Grade
District 5
Scoop Dog – Ameia, 6th Grade
White Lightning – Cohen, 6th Grade
Sleetwood Mac – Name withheld for privacy at guardian’s request
District 6
Darth Blader – Ava, 3rd Grade
Ctrl Salt Delete – Marissa, 12th Grade
Oh Snow You Didn’t – Destini, 11th Grade
District 7
Plow Chicka Plow Plow – Ayden, 5th Grade
Plownado – Devi, 3rd Grade
Ain’t No Snow in Oklahoma – Sandra, 4th Grade
District 8
Snowbi Won Kenobi – Asher, 12th Grade
Betty Whiteout – Finnley, 3rd Grade
The Big Snowplowski – Catherine, Kindergarten