ODOT announces winners of snowplow naming contest

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation turned to school kids to name their snowplows.

ODOT said nearly 400 names were submitted and more than 2,100 votes were cast statewide.

The winning names will appear on ODOT’s online snowplow tracker.

“We were so impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm Oklahoma students showed in this contest,” said Caitlyn Carolus, contest manager and ODOT Traffic Operations Center Program Manager. “Our crews work long hours in tough winter conditions to keep highways safe for the traveling public, and this contest is a fun way to recognize their dedication while connecting students and families to the important work they do.”

The public selected 24 winning names, three from each of ODOT’s eight field districts:

District 1

Plowabunga – Eugene, 9th Grade

Salty Susie – Brandi, 5th Grade

Scoop There It Is – Josie, 1st Grade

District 2

Lil Snow Peep – Palmer, Kindergarten

Holy Plow – Damon, 6th Grade

Snowy McPlowface – Stephen, 1st Grade

District 3

Sled Zeppelin – Azaria, 3rd Grade

Plowasaurus Rex – Parker, Kindergarten

Plowy McPlowface – Juno, 12th Grade

District 4

Clearopathra – Toni, 9th Grade

Snowbegone Kenobi – William, 6th Grade

Workin’ Snowvertime – Trevor, 12th Grade

District 5

Scoop Dog – Ameia, 6th Grade

White Lightning – Cohen, 6th Grade

Sleetwood Mac – Name withheld for privacy at guardian’s request

District 6

Darth Blader – Ava, 3rd Grade

Ctrl Salt Delete – Marissa, 12th Grade

Oh Snow You Didn’t – Destini, 11th Grade

District 7

Plow Chicka Plow Plow – Ayden, 5th Grade

Plownado – Devi, 3rd Grade

Ain’t No Snow in Oklahoma – Sandra, 4th Grade

District 8

Snowbi Won Kenobi – Asher, 12th Grade

Betty Whiteout – Finnley, 3rd Grade

The Big Snowplowski – Catherine, Kindergarten