Odor control unit reducing smell in Broken Arrow

City officials in Broken Arrow say they’ve made a lot of progress on the ‘big stink’ on the far east side of town.

That’s where hydrogen sulfide gas in a main sewer line has been causing a bad odor for years, especially around College and County Line Road.

City Utilities Director Timothy Robins says they’ve had an odor control unit up and running for several weeks now, and he says it’s working well.

“We noticed a significant drop in the H2S gases, that’s what the gases are inside the system, downstream of this unit, and we’ve noticed a lot less odor complaints in this area,” Robins said.

The unit has pellets that convert the hydrogen sulfide gas into an odorless gas.

The Broken Arrow City Council has approved money to install a second, even larger odor control unit and plans to do that soon.





