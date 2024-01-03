ODOC searching for inmate who left Boley correctional center

BOLEY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said they are searching for an inmate who left a correctional center in Boley.

ODOC said 32-year-old Adrian Sample unlawfully walked away from John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 2.

According to ODOC, Sample is serving a 6-year sentence out of Tulsa County for distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

If you see him or know where he is, you are advised to call 911.