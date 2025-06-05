ODOC purchases Lawton Correctional Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) has entered into an agreement to purchase the Lawton Correctional Facility from The GEO Group. ODOC will assume operational control on July 25.

Lawton Correctional Facility is the last private prison operating in the state. ODOC will assume full responsibility for facility operations, staffing and programming.

“We look forward to bringing our high-quality operations, processes and compassionate environment to the Lawton facility,” said ODOC Director Steven Harpe. “This change ensures consistency in standards, transparency and accountability across all ODOC institutions.”

Along with takeover of Allen Gamble Correctional Center in Holdenville by ODOC, all Lawton Correctional Facility employees with be offered jobs pending a completion of background checks.

“This move not only strengthens our public safety infrastructure but also reflects our commitment to better outcomes for staff, inmates and the people of Oklahoma,” Harpe said.