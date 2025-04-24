Local

OBN seizes thousands of pounds of marijuana during search warrant

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
OBN seizes thousands of pounds of marijuana during search warrant (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized thousands of pounds of marijuana along with marijuana plants while conducting a search warrant in Cleveland.

Both OBN’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) participated in the search warrant at 13th Ave Grow.

According to OBN, the search was related to an investigation into alleged illegal activities at the site

91,206 marijuana plants were seized along with 2,099 pounds of processed marijuana.

OBN stated that one man was taken into custody, and three men were taken into ICE custody.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Pawnee Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, and the Pawnee County Commissioner’s Office also assisted with the case.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!