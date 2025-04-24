OBN seizes thousands of pounds of marijuana during search warrant

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized thousands of pounds of marijuana along with marijuana plants while conducting a search warrant in Cleveland.

Both OBN’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) participated in the search warrant at 13th Ave Grow.

According to OBN, the search was related to an investigation into alleged illegal activities at the site

91,206 marijuana plants were seized along with 2,099 pounds of processed marijuana.

OBN stated that one man was taken into custody, and three men were taken into ICE custody.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Pawnee Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, and the Pawnee County Commissioner’s Office also assisted with the case.