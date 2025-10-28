Oasis Fresh Market partners with nonprofit to help families losing SNAP benefits

TULSA, Okla. — Local grocery store Oasis Fresh Market is partnering with its nonprofit, The Oasis Projects, to help families dependent on SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

“We refuse to let our community go hungry,” said AJ Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market. “When government systems fail, communities have to rise together. This store was built for moments like this — to be a refuge, a source of hope, and a reminder that people still care. Oasis exists to feed bodies and souls, and we’re not stopping now.”

With the Q4 Donation Campaign “What Would You Do?” The Oasis Projects encourages people, businesses, and religious institutions to “act with compassion” and to put themselves in the shoes of those who may be negatively impacted by the loss of government assistance.

All donations through this campaign will directly support programs that both keep families fed and help the store continue its mission.

