NSU to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony on new College of Optometry facility July 29

Northeastern State University will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry (NSUOCO) facility on Tuesday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at 870 East Crafton Street in Tahlequah.

The 78,000 square foot facility will provide enhanced vision care access to the underserved along with expanded clinical and continuing education for students and optometry professionals. The estimated cost of the facility is $39.3 million.

“At Northeastern we are grateful to our deeply valued community, state and tribal partners and donors whose generosity made the reality of this milestone possible,” NSU President Rodney Hanley says. “This facility will expand the vital vision care services for the communities we serve in addition to providing unrivaled training to the next generation of optometry professionals. We look forward to gathering together with members of the community to celebrate this new home for NSUOCO.”

Dr. Nate Lighthizer, Dean of the College of Optometry, says the process began two years ago when senior staff and faculty from NSUOCO visited other colleges of optometry.

The new facility will have its first classes held in the upcoming fall semester.