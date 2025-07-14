Notice of voluntary dismissal filed in religious charter school lawsuit

OKLAHOMA — A notice of voluntary dismissal was filed in the first lawsuit challenging the state’s approval of St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in May.

The U.S. Supreme Court let stand the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s June 2024 decision that it would be an unconstitutional violation of church-state separation for St. Isidore to operate as a religious public charter school in Drummond v. Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

Oklahoma Parent Legislative Advocacy Coalition, the plaintiffs in the case OKPLAC Inc. v. Statewide Charter School Board, filed a notice of voluntary Dismissal on Monday following the other case’s outcome.

“OKPLAC has been resolved to stand for students, taxpayers, and religious freedom from the beginning as the original plaintiff in a lawsuit opposing the state’s use of tax dollars to operate a religious public charter school,” said Misty Bradley, chair of OKPLAC. “We are grateful for the organizations and individuals who stood with us and for Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s successful efforts to uphold Oklahoma’s constitution and protect its taxpayers and public schools.”

OKPLAC also filed amicus brief’s in Drummond’s case, with both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Supreme Court.