North Tulsa library hosting comic book swap as part of Teens Read Month

A north Tulsa library is showing off its comic book collection as part of ‘Teens Read Month’.

The Rudisill Regional Library, located at 1520 North Hartford Avenue, is hosting the Super SWAP! Superhero Comic Book Fans Meetup and Book Swap for fans to talk comics and maybe exchange a few old issues this weekend.

The event will be held at the library on Saturday, October 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will also include games, crafts, a cosplay contest, as well as the library’s own collection of books to check out.

The library is asking attendees to bring their own comics they have already read for a chance to swap it out for a new book with a fan. They say it’s a great chance to make new friends and talk about all things comic-book related.

Registration is encouraged and is for ages 12-18. You can register for the event here.