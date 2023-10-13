Nonprofit Oklahoma for Equality says a volunteer embezzled over $130k

TULSA, Okla. — The executive director of Oklahomans for Equality said an internal audit led to the discovery of more than $130,000 missing from the organization.

OKEQ Executive Director Dorothy Ballard said a volunteer likely embezzled the money from the organization’s general fund over the span of several years.

“The suspect was named as a person who served a long term with as a volunteer treasurer, obviously very upsetting, very disheartening,” Ballard said.

Ballard did not name the person involved in the investigation but said they wrote and cashed checks to themselves, paid for medical expenses, and spent OKEQ money on meals, travel, and entertainment.

“To know that somebody, from within your own midst, from within your own community and all, and so deeply entrenched with our organization would do something like that, is just a very hard pill to swallow,” Ballard said.

Ballard said the volunteer was able to hide their crime due to a lack of board oversight but the organization has made changes to keep misuse of funds from happening again.

“Now, it has complete and full board oversight, as well as being a board position, we have formalized processes for all our finances, we have broken out our bank accounts so that everything is very clearly delineated, there are now more assurances of credit cards to any employees, and we have retained a new accounting firm that is managing our books, Ballard said.

Ballard said she hopes the volunteer’s betrayal doesn’t erode public trust and support.

“Please, please, please don’t let this be a setback, please. Our mission is critical, your engagement and involvement with us is critical, Ballard said.

Ballard said the investigation has now been turned over to the Tulsa Police Department.