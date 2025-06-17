Nonprofit offers flights for seniors, veterans in WWII-era planes

Care Proviers Oklahoma is teaming up wtih the nonporfit Dream Flights to offer seniors and veterans free flights in a restored World War II-era Stearman biplane. The planes were the same planes used to train aviators during WWII.

The fiights are set to take place June 24-26 at airports in Stillwater, Lawton and Goldsby.

After the flights the passengers, referred to as Dream Flyers, will receive a signed Dream Flights baseball hat from the pilot and will allow faimly and friends to gather around the plane for a photo. WWII veterans sign their names on the tail of the plane, a tradition that began during the 2021 Operation September Freedom Tour.

The flight schedules are as follows:

Tuesday, June 24: Stillwater

Airport: OSU Flight Center, 3020 Hargis Rd, Stillwater, OK 74075

First Dream Flight: 9:00 AM

Wednesday, June 25: Lawton

Airport: Lawton Aviation Services, South 11th St, Lawton, OK, 73501.

First Dream Flight: 9:00 AM

Thursday, June 26: Goldsby

Airport: K1K4 - David Jay Perry Airport. 351 Djp Memorial Blvd, Goldsby, OK 73093

First Dream Flight: 9:00 AM

Dream Flights has flown more than 7,000 seniors and veterans since it was founded in 2011. The pilots mainly fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves and volunteer their time to fly the veterans. The flights are free to participants.