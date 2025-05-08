Local

No threat to public after brief lockdown at Tulsa City County Library, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City County Library is closed after a brief lockdown on Thursday.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to the library near West 4th Street and South Denver Avenue after alleged threats were made against employees.

Officers on scene said someone was upset because their membership was suspended, causing police to be called.

By the afternoon, the lockdown was lifted and no threat remained, police said. Library staff said the library will remain closed for the rest of the day.

