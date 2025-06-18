Local

No injuries following Pawhuska water rescue

By Ben Morgan
No injuries following Pawhuska water rescue (Pawhuska Police Department)
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pawhuska Police Department completed a water rescue on Wednesday morning after rainfall flooded the area.

Police said two people were trapped in a vehicle in water on Farrell Avenue.

Both of the victims were rescued, and the vehicle was swept away by flood waters shortly after.

Police ask people to continue to avoid the area and to remember to never drive into standing water. Several areas are experiencing flooding, and fallen trees are covering the streets.

Crews are assessing the damage with more assistance on the way. The Osage Casino in Pawhuska is open for anyone with oxygen needs or medical emergencies to access electricity.

