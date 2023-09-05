Local

Night Court comes to Tulsa

By Glenn Schroeder

Expect wait times at the City of Tulsa Municipal Court to be far shorter than normal.

Starting Thursday Tulsa Municipal Court kicks-off Night Court.

And times remain open for this Thursday night’s dockets, with dockets starting at 4, 5 and 6pm.

Municipal Court Administrator Cheri Harvell notes all services provided during normal court hours, between 8 and 5, are being extended to 7pm.

Initially, Thursday Night Court will focus on the quicker cases, like simple traffic citations.

The City says Thursday Night Court will have a cashier’s window, so people can make citation payments after 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

People can also get court documents needed for compliance letters to reinstate their licenses at Thursday Night Court.

There will be a Spanish interpreter at no cost.


