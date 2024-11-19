New Tulsa VA hospital to be named after late Sen. Jim Inhofe

The new veterans hospital in downtown Tulsa will be named in honor of the late U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, Jim Inhofe.

The 319,000-square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital will be named the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center.

Legislation introduced by Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Markwayne Mullin, as well as Rep. Kevin Hern, passed in both houses of Congress to officially give the hospital this new name.

The hospital is the result of a public-private partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs, Oklahoma State University and The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

Before leaving office, Sen. Inhofe supported funding efforts for the facility.

According to Oklahoma State University, local developers will turn ownership of the constructed facility over to the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Fall of 2025. It will then be outfitted and staffed for operational opening in early 2026.

“This is one of the most fitting honors we can give to Senator Inhofe for his decades of dedicated service to our veterans and their families,” Sen. Lankford said. “Taking care of our military and veterans was at the top of Senator Inhofe’s priorities. Many of our heroes and their families will never know all he did for them and the ways he shaped good national defense policies. He ensured we kept our promise to those who wore the cloth of our nation. When people pass by this beautiful new facility in Tulsa, they will always remember the many contributions of James Mountain Inhofe to our state and nation.”

“No one is more deserving of this honor.” Sen. Mullin said. “Senator Inhofe was a tireless champion for Oklahoma’s military installations and defense communities. Our state is a better place for his leadership and service. It is my privilege to join my Oklahoma colleagues in naming the Tulsa VA in his honor and in doing so, carry on his legacy of service to the men and women of our Armed Forces.”

James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center (Oklahoma State University)



