New ‘Tulsa Terrors’ documentary covers the heyday of horror movies shot in Tulsa

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, Circle Cinema tomorrow night will be screening a documentary called ‘Tulsa Terrors,’ that’s all about the ‘direct-to-video’ horror movies that have been shot in Tulsa over the years.

In fact, documentary producer John Wooley says the whole ‘direct to video’ genre was essentially created by Tulsa filmmakers Christopher and Linda Lewis.

“They made this little film called ‘Blood Cult’ for $27,000 in 1985 and they grossed a $1,000,000, and it started everybody... it started the whole direct to home video explosion, started here in Tulsa,” Wooley said.

The heyday for the genre was in the 1980′s and 1990′s, but when VHS tapes and DVD’s started to die off, so too did the direct-to-video horror movies.

“It covers about 20 years through 2007, and that’s at the end of physical copies. People stopped buying DVD’s and stuff, so that kind of ended it, more or less, but there’s like 13 films we cover,” said ‘Tulsa Terrors’ producer Bryan Crain.

You can see the documentary tomorrow night at Circle Cinema at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $11 for Circle Cinema members and $13 for non-members.

Click here to buy tickets.

‘Tulsa Terrors’ will also air at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night, October 31st, on RSU-TV, the Rogers State University public television station.









