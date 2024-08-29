Local

New survey from state health leaders shows promising results on Oklahoma teens

By April Hill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders at the Oklahoma State Department of Health asked public high school students about a wide range of risky behaviors in a survey.

They found that there was a 77% decrease in cigarette smoking among teens from 2013 to 2023.

More than 70% said they weren’t sexually active and 95% said they didn’t drink and drive.

The survey also showed that 80% of the high school students said they hadn’t smoked marijuana in the last 30 days.

OSDE officials say it’s a good reminder that not all students engage in risky behaviors, although it may seem like it.

For families with youth who are experiencing signs of sadness or struggling with substance use, call or text 988 to connect with trained mental health professionals.

