New program in Bartlesville aims to help families out of homelessness

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Families in Bartlesville struggling with homelessness or at risk of losing their homes could soon get major help through a new housing assistance program launching early next year.

The City of Bartlesville is partnering with the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) to bring the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program to the area. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and uses money set aside from the American Rescue Plan.

According to city leaders, the goal is simple — help people get off the streets, out of shelters, and into stable housing.

The TBRA program can cover up to 24 months of rent and utilities, as well as security deposits and first month’s rent for qualifying individuals and families. City Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick says it’s designed for people experiencing homelessness or those on the verge of it — including veterans, victims of domestic violence or trafficking, and families facing sudden financial hardship.

“It’s an income-based program, but that income could be zero because it’s specifically for people experiencing homelessness,” Kirkpatrick explained. “For someone living outside, being able to have a bed again — that’s transformational. That’s the only word for it.”

Kirkpatrick says Bartlesville has spent the past year building what they call a “Highway Out of Homelessness,” a coordinated effort among local nonprofits, shelters, and volunteers to help people transition into stable housing. But he admits that one major piece was still missing — funding for long-term housing support.

“In Bartlesville, we’re a micropolitan community, so we don’t have a lot of funds to help with the housing portion,” he said. “We have great shelters and helping agencies and an incredibly generous community, but this was above and beyond what we could handle. This program wouldn’t exist without OHFA coming alongside us, and we are just extremely thankful.”

Kirkpatrick called the program “the perfect piece to the puzzle,” adding that the impact will reach far beyond just temporary relief.

“If you’ve been living in a shelter, gotten assistance, maybe even a job, and you’ve been saving for rent — this program can cover that cost,” he said. “That means the money you were saving for rent can now go toward buying your first home someday. It’s not just a transformation of someone’s now, but of their future.”

All of the local work to bring the program to Bartlesville is being done by volunteers, and every dollar from the program goes directly to helping residents find or keep their housing.

“From my perspective, I’m not trying to figure out how many people it will help,” Kirkpatrick said. “My goal is to help as many Bartians as possible.”

The program will operate on a first-come, first-served basis and will include eligibility requirements based on income and housing status. It’s expected to launch by January at the latest, with more details on how to apply being released closer to that date.

“Every single person this money helps — whether they’re getting off the street, out of a shelter, or staying in the home they have — that’s a win for that family and a win for Bartlesville,” Kirkpatrick said.