New Orleans Square Block Party starts today in Broken Arrow.

The fourth annual New Orleans Square Block Party kicks off today in Broken Arrow with live music, food, and vendors.

It’s a free event at the intersection of Elm Place and New Orleans (101st Street) today, Friday, and Saturday, from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. each day.

This is the first year that the event has been expanded to three days.

On Friday and Saturday, they’ll block off the intersection from 2:00 to 11:00 p.m. and bring in even MORE food trucks and vendors, including El Ranchero, Country Q Barbecue, PeggyFlavors Venezuelan food, and Infused Ice Cream.

Plus, they’ll have fireworks on both Friday and Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.

Some important reminders: The City is reminding people that pets are NOT allowed at the event. Parking on the Northwest side is reserved for the disabled. Also, there are designated areas for rideshare drop-off and pick-up at Arrow Heights Baptist Church.

You can find more information on the New Orleans Square Block Party’s Facebook page here.

