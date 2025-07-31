New Oklahoma Music Trail Marker to honor Merle Haggard unveiled in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced the unveiling of a new Oklahoma Music Trail Marker honoring legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist Merle Haggard.

The unveiling took place in front of the Muskogee Civic Center on Thursday morning.

The trail marker will be placed next to the Merle Haggard statue that was unveiled in October last year, right where “Okie from Muskogee” was recorded 55 years ago, the announcement read.

“The surprising thing is how many people from not only across the U.S. but also the UK, Sweden, France, and other countries visit to pay tribute to Merle Haggard,” said Tony Corbell, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

“We’re excited about the addition of the marker, which will enhance the experience for visitors who stop to take a photo with the Merle statue,” said Justin O’Neal, Director of the Muskogee Civic Center. “Expanding the Oklahoma Music Trail helps keep visitors engaged with Muskogee and supports local tourism and economic growth.”