A New Leaf Names New CEO

The non-profit A New Leaf has promoted Chief Operating Officer Maranda Figueroa to Chief Executive Officer.

Figueroa has served as A New Leaf’s COO for the past eight month and will take over as CEO beginning on September 1.

“A New Leaf Board and leadership are proud to have found a strong visionary CEO candidate from within our own ranks,” said A New Leaf CEO Mary Ogle. “Maranda is highly talented and capable. There was consensus that the transition was moving more quickly than anticipated and no reason to wait until the end of the year to make it official.”

Ogle has been with A New Leaf for 15 years and will complete her tenure as the program manager for the construction of Phase II of The Village.

