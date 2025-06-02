New laws tackle high court fees and fines

Two new laws take effect on November 1st that will help ease the burden of high court fees and fines for people who have served their time.

One bill will prioritize restitution payments to victims over fines and fees.

The other will eliminate several fees across Oklahoma’s justice system, as well as strengthen the court fee waiver process.

The measures arose from an interim study held in October to understand the current scope of fees that can be charged to Oklahomans through the criminal justice system.

The study highlighted how these fees impact individuals and families, the fees’ intended use and the collection rate of fees.

“When we refuse to remove these substantial barriers, we continue to punish people well after they’ve served their time,” said Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City. “These measures will change the lives of Oklahomans and give those who may be struggling a helping hand to break generational cycles. Without the burden of overwhelming fees, people will be better equipped to rebuild their lives and become productive members of society.”

West said these fees disproportionately affect people with limited financial means, leading to some collection rates as low as 25%.