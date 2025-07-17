Never before heard recordings of Woody Guthrie, new songs, to be released in August

For the first time ever, you will be able to hear Woody Guthrie’s home recordings.

A two-volume collection, called ‘Woody At Home — Volumes 1 & 2’, is set to be released. The collection contains 22 unrealeased recordings, including 13 previously never-before-heard songs from the artist. The recordings include ‘This Land is Your Land’, featuring new verses and the only known Guthrie recording of ‘Deportee’ in existence. It also included home recordings of ‘I’ve Got to Know’, ‘Pastures of Plenty’, ‘Jesus Christ’ and other new songs released for the very first time.

The tapes were recorded at Guthrie’s family apartment in Beach Haven, Brooklyn, New York in 1951-1952. He used a single mic reel-to-reel tape recorder to sing, ramble and give insight into his songs to send to his publisher.

The collection is set to be released August 14. You can preorder the upcoming collection here.