Neighbor accused of threatening Donald Trump supporters

By April Hill

Tommy Goodman

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police say Tommy Goodman’s neighbors filed a report in October that said Goodman had threatened them over support for then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

A month earlier, police pulled Goodman over for a traffic violation as he was allegedly flying a Nazi flag from his truck bed.

Goodman told the officer that he was flying the flag to see what kind of response he would get around town.

One neighbor said Goodman vowed to shoot and kill every person he saw wearing a red hat and had a plan to commit a post-election shooting attack in Claremore if Trump won.

One resident told police that the family had to move after Goodman vandalized the house with spray paint, threw dead animals in the swimming pool and threw trash on the property.

Goodman was arrested for making terroristic threats.

