Nebraska teen caught going 117 mph on way to see girlfriend, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nebraska teen was in a hurry Friday to see his special lady, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies pulled over a Kia Sorento that was caught going 117 mph in a 55 mph zone in west Omaha.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Douglas County, said he was “rushing to meet his girlfriend” during a work break, according to the sheriff’s office.

KLKN reports the teen was cited on suspicion of speeding and not having valid registration. He is facing a fine of up to $325.

The sheriff’s office has heard “numerous” complaints about reckless drivers, the agency said.

So it has placed additional resources into curbing “dangerous driving behavior.”