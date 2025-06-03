NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Watch out for flash flooding, damaging winds Tuesday night

The National Weather Service is expecting heavy rains Tuesday night which could lead to flash flooding. Meteorologist Mark Plate said tornadoes and hail are possible but not likely.

The severe storms could hit the Tulsa area between 7 and 9 p.m. this evening, and it could lead to flash flooding in areas that are already oversaturated. Drivers are cautioned to avoid roads and highways with flood waters.

The biggest threat of the night could be damaging winds, but there will be a lesser threat for hail and a very low chance for a tornado.

Heavy rain will be something to watch out for since there was so much rainfall this spring, especially the month of May. However, Tuesday night isn’t the only night for severe weather this week.

Heavy rains are expected Thursday and Friday nights after a cool Wednesday with a high in the low 70s. At the end of the week, storms could move in at around midnight.