Local

NASA/SpaceX spacecraft passes over Tulsa on reentry

By Skyler Cooper

Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA (Image courtesy: SpaceX, NASA)

By Skyler Cooper

If you were up early Tuesday morning, you may have seen a bright object streaking across the sky.

That object was NASA’s Crew-7 mission returning to Earth after 199 days in orbit on the International Space Station.

The Dragon Endurance passed over northeast Oklahoma at about 4:30am.

Read more about the mission here

People in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Vinita and beyond all reported seeing it.

Tulsa-area resident Tim Davie shared video from his perspective on Facebook.

FOX23 and KRMG Meteorologist Laura Mock also shared video captured from the station tower cam.

Click here to watch the video

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!