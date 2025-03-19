Local

Muskogee Police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Aaron Wilson-Bogar (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office)
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police released body cam video of a chase and officer-involved shooting that led to the arrest of a suspect in two deadly shootings from earlier that night.

Last week, back-to-back deadly shootings led to a chase that ended with a shootout with police.

The suspect in the video, Aaron Wilson, also known as Aaron Bogar, is accused of shooting and killing Amie Maxwell and Rolando Donta McConnell in two separate incidents.

Muskogee Police said two officers are now on routine administrative leave following the incident.

