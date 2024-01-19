Muskogee Police find missing woman dead

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A days-long search for a missing Muskogee woman has come to a tragic end. Muskogee Police say Amanda Harms was found dead on Thursday.

Police said Harms was found in someone’s backyard near North 6th Street and West Martin Luther King Street in Muskogee.

Harms was last seen on Saturday night walking near 44th and Denison, according to police.

Muskogee Public Schools released a statement on Thursday.

“Today, Thursday, January 18, 2024, Muskogee Public Schools was informed of the passing of Amanda Harms,” the statement says. “Ms. Harms was a 6th-grade Math Instructor at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy for the past two years. This news saddens us, and we ask that you keep Ms. Harms’ family in your thoughts and prayers, said Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, Superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools. Starting tomorrow, additional counseling services will be provided for any students or staff in need. We ask that you respect the family and their privacy at this time. Please understand due to the sensitive nature of this tragedy, this will be the only statement released by the district regarding this matter.”