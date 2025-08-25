Muskogee man charged with sexual abuse of a child after 11-year old in his care gives birth

MUSKOGEE -- A Muskogee man was arrested and has been charged with child sexual abuse after an 11-year old girl in his care gave birth to his child.

Muskogee police responded to a local hospital after a report of an 11-year old girl giving birth in her home. The birth took place around an hour before the report, and detectives started an investigation at the hospital.

The Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office originally filed child neglect charges on the parents, 34-year-old Dustin Walker and 33-year-old Cherie Walker.

However, DNA tests showed that Dustin Walker was the father of the newborn child, and the charges were amended. He is now charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12, and Cherie Walker was charged with enabling child sexual abuse.

Both Dustin and Cherie Walker are being held at the Muskogee County Jail.