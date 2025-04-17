Muscogee Nation, Onefire brings golf, gaming to Jenks Riverwalk

JENKS – The Jenks Riverwalk has golf again, and they’ve added gaming machines.

The Muscogee Nation and Onefire Holding are bringing a premiere golf and entertainment center to Jenks once again. Complete with a gaming area, four bars, private event spaces, and of course tons of golf, “Suite Shots” is a state-of-the-art facility that combines sports, food, fun, and entertainment. On Thursday, the Muscogee Nation held a ribbon cutting, marking a new era in golf, gaming, and entertainment at the Riverwalk.

Previously known as “The Flying Tee” and “Golf Suites” the new “Suite Shots” features 60 high-tech, climate-controlled simulation bays, a restaurant, and numerous bars. Onefire, the holding company for the Muscogee Creek Nation which owns and operates the Riverwalk, invested $8.5 Million in the entertainment center, helping to revitalize the area along the Arkansas River. Nearly every part of the facility has been upgraded.

Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill said, “This is the place along the river to play, dine, and gather.”

Randall Hix, representing the National Council for the Muscogee Nation, spoke about the collaboration between the Muscogee Nation, the City of Jenks, Suite Shots, Onefire, and the National Council.

“I promise you this is the beginning of something great,” Hix said. “I believe this property is about to enter the greatest era of success and prosperity.”