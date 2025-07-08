Muscogee Nation Lighthorse PD: Choctaw man missing since 2022 found, reunited with family

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department said a Choctaw Nation citizen who had been missing since October of 2022 has been found and safely reunited with his family.

Derek Alan Reese had been last seen in Mounds on or around Oct. 1, 2022.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department said thanks to its Investigations Team, Reese was found around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the Tulsa area following a tip submitted by his sister.

“This is a happy ending for Mr. Reese and his family, and it gives us hope for others who are still missing and who we are actively working to locate,” said MCN Lighthorse Deputy Chief Jere Lee Smith.

According to the police department’s announcement, the Muscogee Nation Center for Victim Services recently launched a digital billboard campaign to raise awareness of missing Indigenous persons whose cases remain unsolved.

Originally, the campaign highlighted 29 Native individuals listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) as missing from within the Muscogee Reservation.

With Reese now located, 28 remain, the announcement read.

Anyone with information related to a missing person case is urged to contact the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department at 918-732-7800.