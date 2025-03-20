Multiple state and local agencies set up fire recovery center in Mannford

MANNFORD, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (ODEM), Creek County Emergency Management, and the City of Mannford, along with many other local and state agencies, are offering wildfire recovery resources for Oklahomans affected by recent wildfires in Mannford, Creek County, Pawnee County, and surrounding areas.

They will be at the Mannford High School Commons again on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The recovery center will include services and resources from agencies and organizations such as the American Red Cross, the City of Mannford, Muscogee (Creek) National Services, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Housing, ODEM, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, the Oklahoma Insurance Department, Service Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, as well as therapy dogs throughout the day.

Annie Vest, Director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, said this center will help those who can’t find any resources by offering many in one place.

“Anything ranging from getting a license replaced, to getting a TDAP tetanus shot, getting vital records replaced. We have the Red Cross that’s providing some financial assistance. Catholic Charities is here that can provide some resources. Muscogee (Creek) Nation [and] other types of social services,” said Vest.

They’re also helping with water well testing, housing, social services, debris cleanup, and more.

While located in Mannford, the recovery center is open to anyone affected by wildfires outside of Mannford.

“Pawnee County, Terlton, Cleveland, any of those areas impacted, we see those areas of impact. We need them to understand that they can come here and get assistance,” said Vest.

If you can’t get to the recovery center at the high school, Vest said some resources will come to you in a mobile unit.

“For example, if people need their SNAP benefits replenished. If there’s a need, we can send these agencies to those areas,” Vest said. “We can’t be anywhere for too long because the state agencies, we have so many places we do have to go, but as the need arises, we’re going to try to get to the people.”

Vest said they want to do everything they can to help.

“If we don’t know if there’s going to be federal assistance, we want to make sure at minimum we can bring forward what resources there are. We want people to know that we do care, we’re out here, we’re communicating,” said Vest. “We want to work together with them to hopefully help them rebuild and survive after this event has occurred.”

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said to bring proof of address such as a driver’s license, utility bill, or other documentation.

The department also has a wildfire resources page. Click here to view it.

To report any damage, ODEM urges people to do so online. For more information, click here.