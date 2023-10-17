Motorcyclist injured in wreck west of Sand Springs

Sand Springs police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked an accident involving a minivan and a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:45a.m.

OHP says Noah Ellis was riding a Harley Davidson Sportster, northbound on State Highway 151 near Wekiwa Road.

The driver of the minivan, Sarah Thompson, 41 of Sand Springs, was also northbound on State Highway 151.

OHP says Thompson slowed down to pull over onto the shoulder.

Ellis was following too closely and tried taking evasive action but crashed, according to OHP.

Ellis was admitted to St. John Medical Center in stable conditon with leg and arm injuries.

Thompson was not injured.







