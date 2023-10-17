Local

Motorcyclist injured in wreck west of Sand Springs

By Glenn Schroeder

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

Sand Springs police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked an accident involving a minivan and a motorcycle Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:45a.m.

OHP says Noah Ellis was riding a Harley Davidson Sportster, northbound on State Highway 151 near Wekiwa Road.

The driver of the minivan, Sarah Thompson, 41 of Sand Springs, was also northbound on State Highway 151.

OHP says Thompson slowed down to pull over onto the shoulder.

Ellis was following too closely and tried taking evasive action but crashed, according to OHP.

Ellis was admitted to St. John Medical Center in stable conditon with leg and arm injuries.

Thompson was not injured.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!