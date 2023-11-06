Local

Motorcycle passenger dead after west Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a female is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in west Tulsa.

TPD said it happened Sunday night near W. 23rd St. and Southwest Blvd.

According to TPD, a sedan going south was turning left onto W. 23rd St., when a motorcycle going east on W. 23rd St. ran a red light and hit the sedan.

TPD said the driver of the sedan had no major injuries and the passengers are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with major but non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the motorcycle’s passenger died as a result of the crash.

