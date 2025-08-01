Mother shot several times by adult son at south Tulsa apartment Thursday night

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says an altercation between a mother and her son led to her being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in South Tulsa.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Police responded to several calls at the 89 East Apartments, located at 7218 South 89th East Avenue, from the mother and her adult son, saying she had been shot three to four times in the stomach and torso with an AR-15 style pistol.

Police say the son was in the apartment when they arrived.

“The son was in the apartment attempting to render aid...he was taken into custody and the mother was being transported to the hospital,” said Captain Stephen Florea of the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say the mother was still conscious when she was taken to the hospital.