Mother of 12-year-old pregnant girl is sentenced to prison

TULSA — Two adults are now in prison after a 12-year-old girl got pregnant.

The child showed up at Hillcrest Hospital in 2021 in labor.

Tulsa police say 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara was originally in a relationship with the girl’s mother Desiree Castaneda. But, when that relationship soured, he moved on to the daughter.

Miranda-Jara has already been convicted of first-degree rape and sentenced to 20-years.

The mother was just sentenced in September to 15 years in prison for one count of child neglect and one count of enabling child sexual abuse.