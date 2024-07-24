More than 25 suspected child predators indicted across northeastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA — More than 25 suspected child predators were indicted and several more are under investigation across northeastern Oklahoma in an operation by the U.S Attorney’s Office.

They launched Operation Clean Sweep II in April.

More than 12 federal, state, and Tribal law enforcement agencies worked together to identify, investigate, and prosecute child exploitation.

“Data collected by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows a 300% increase of online coercion and enticements of minors across the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office is committed to working with law enforcement to help train, educate online safety, and actively pursue those who try to exploit children within the Northern District of Oklahoma.”

As part of the operation, the U.S. Marshal Service and Mayes County Sheriff’s Office conducted compliance checks on 525 registered sex offenders.

They said more than 50 of them were not in compliance with sex offender requirements.

“The production and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials is a reprehensible offense that has no place in our society,” said HSI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Lester R. Hayes Jr. “HSI, working alongside our partners in the Tornado Alley Child Exploitation and Trafficking Task Force, will persist in our mission to apprehend those who seek to exploit our children via social media platforms.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of child exploitation, confidential help is available. Resources and contact information for child exploitation are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.