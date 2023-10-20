More E-bikes are coming to Broken Arrow

If you’re a regular in Broken Arrow’s Rose District, you may have seen those white electric bicycles in various places.

Those are This Machine E-bikes available to rent and ride up and down Main Street.

The City of Broken Arrow announced the program is expanding with two additional square miles and 40 more bikes being added around the city.

“We have seen great ridership from BA,” This Machine Executive Director Vince Trinidad said. “Broken Arrow ridership currently makes up 10 percent of our total ridership and we hope to see this number grow with our planned expansion in BA.”

This Machine bikes use a pedal-assist technology, meaning when you pedal, the motor engages to put more power behind every pedal-stroke.

The City of BA said they’ve had 11 bike hubs in the Rose District since 2022. Since the rollout, the City said more than 600 users took more than 2,000 rides with an average trip of just over 2 miles.

Phase 2 expansion of This Machine locations will include a minimum of two more bike hubs at locations to be determined.