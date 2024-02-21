‘A monster,’ Authorities arrest man accused of child sex crimes

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A man accused of child sex crimes was arrested on Feb. 16. Authorities say there are at least eight victims.

Sammy Fridenburg is in Tulsa County Jail. He’s a man Osage County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Nave says belongs behind bars.

“There is a high potential for numerous victims,” Nave said.

Nave said there are at least eight victims and possibly more.

“I think that’s a high probability,” he said.

According to an investigation detailed in a six-page affidavit, one of the victims came forward in January, at the age of 26 years old, years after the alleged abuse began.

Records said the sexual abuse started when that woman was 7 to 8 years old.

At one point, the affidavit said Fridenberg even tried to assault the victim while watching a “Dr. Phil” episode about molestation.

Investigators said that the woman was not the only victim and at times he would not feed her and another victim unless they showed him their breasts.

FOX23 asked the detective how he found his alleged victims.

“Some of them he made contact through the foster system, and some were relatives,” Nave said.

Nave said his department was tipped off about one of the victims in Osage County by a Tulsa Police Detective.

“We were able to get an arrest warrant in Tulsa County and got a search warrant for his residence here in Osage County,” Nave said.

Without going into more details in the disturbing affidavit, Nave told FOX23 Fridenburg is “a monster.”

“He is a monster. He is constantly on the prowl and is a hunter. He doesn’t let up. He is relentless,” Nave said.

Fridenburg is charged with three counts of lewd molestation and one count of soliciting a minor with indecent exposure.

“There are a lot of people who say murder is the worst crime. I don’t think that. I think it’s these child abusers,” Nave said.

If you think you were a victim of Fridenburg, you should contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.