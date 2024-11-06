Monroe Nichols makes history as Tulsa’s first black mayor with convincing victory

TULSA — By more than ten points, Tulsa voters chose Monroe Nichols to lead them for the next four years.

And they did so in record numbers, the largest turnout in history for a Tulsa mayoral race, according to unofficial results.

Addressing supporters after his win, Nichols noted his erstwhile opponent’s “deep, deep love” for the city, and said he looked forward to working with County Commissioner Karen Keith in the future.

Keith, who will leave office after 16 successful years as county commissioner, spoke graciously of her opponent in conceding the mayoral race Tuesday night.

“It is time for all of us to put our support wholeheartedly behind Monroe Nichols as mayor of Tulsa,” Keith told her supporters. “I’m very excited for the possibilities, and I think it’s great for some of our citizens who feel like they’ve never really been represented.

Final, unofficial totals indicate Nichols received 76,300 votes to Keith’s 60,873, a 55.62% to 44.38% victory.

Speaking at the Greenwood Cultural Center, he told supporters he would make his campaign promises a reality.

“Tonight, on the grounds of greatness, we proclaim that Tulsa is a city on the move,” Nichols told the cheering crowd, “and our best days are still ahead of us.

Monroe Nichols addressing supporters on election night, Nov. 5, 2024 Monroe Nichols prepares to claim victory on election night in Tulsa, Nov. 5, 2024. Watching are Dr. Tiffany Crutcher and Nichols' son, Gavin (Russell Mills)

Tulsans also voted in the first majority female city council, with convincing victories in District 7 by incumbent Lori Decter Wright and in District 9 by challenger Carol Bush.

The new mayor and council will be sworn into office December 2nd.

