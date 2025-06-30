Missing Osage County child found, suspect identified following pursuit

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing 10-year-old girl on Saturday evening. Deputies said the girl went missing from a home in Webb City near Shidler, Oklahoma.

Deputies launched a search operation with roughly 20 people, including reserve deputies, troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), and other assisting law enforcement officers.

ATVs, a K-9 unit, and drones were all used for the search.

Deputies said they had a lead on a potential suspect who they believed abducted the kid, following interviews with family members.

The suspect was found near a remote ranch area near the Kansas-Oklahoma line, still within Osage County but near Cowley County, Kansas, and Kay County, Oklahoma. The suspect fled the scene after deputies identified themselves.

Deputies pursued the suspect for roughly 20 miles through county roads and Cam Beach to Webb City. Deputies boxed the suspect in, and the child was able to get out of the suspect’s car. The child was reunited with her family.

Deputies said they were notified that the suspect had a gun. The suspect fled again toward State Highway 11, where he drove off the road and crashed.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries from the car crash, which is being investigated by OHP. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is helping with the death investigation.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as Jimmy Schimmeles Jr. of Shidler, Oklahoma.