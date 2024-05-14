MetroLink Tulsa increasing fares on all routes on July 1

TULSA, Okla. — MetroLink Tulsa announced they will be increasing fares on all routes starting on July 1.

Fixed Routes, Express Routes, AERO, and MicroLink will all be $2, an increase of $0.25.

Riders can request a transfer card that is good for two hours. The transfers will be for both Fixed and MicroLink Routes.

LinkAssist, formerly Lift, will increase from $3.50 to $4.

“This is our first fare increase in 10 years and is largely driven by rising gasoline, labor, and repair costs,” said Scott Marr, general manager of MetroLink Tulsa. “It will allow us to continue providing the most reliable, on-time service to our riders.”

Tickets can be bought on the GoPass app or at the Denver Avenue Station or Midtown Memorial Station. The stations and buses will only be accepting bills smaller than $20.

Single Ride and Day passes can only be bought on board. 7-day passes will not be available to buy when boarding buses. All passes can be bought through the GoPass app, including LinkAssist.

Riders will be able to board the buses and buy a single ride with cash or credit card, including electronic wallets on the Android or Apple App Store.

According to MetroLink Tulsa, riders 18 and under will continue riding for free but are required to have a valid ID. Student IDs from local high schools, state-issued IDs, and pictured IDs with expiration or birthdate are all acceptable.

MetroLink Tulsa offers identification cards for $1.00 that can be mailed for $1.

During June, July, and August, riders 18 and under needing a MetroLink Tulsa ID will be issued one for FREE, according to MetroLink Tulsa.

Replacement IDs are $5.

More fare information can be found at www.MetroLinkOK.org or by calling 918-982-6882.